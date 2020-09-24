Following nearly two weeks of inactivity, the Laval Pirates of the Quebec Junior AA Baseball League are back in action in semi-final play against the Repentigny Seigneurs Élites. The league champion Pirates are in a best of seven set against Repentigny and at press time, the series was deadlocked at two games apiece with the series headed back to Laval. Repentigny stunned the league champs with a 3-2 win at Parc Lausanne last Thursday night to open play. Jimmy Généreux’s single in the top of the sixth paved the way to the win cashing in Hakeem St. Jean for a 3-1 lead. Laval got one back in their half of the sixth to make it a one run game but reliever Mathieu Pilon sunk the Pirates with five consecutive strikeouts to put the visitors up 1-0 in the series. Pirate pitcher Etienne Lalonde went the distance in the loss, allowing three runs on nine hits, fanning eight Repentigny hitters. Friday night at Lausanne, Laval pulled even with a solid 7-3 victory.
Keying the win was a five run fifth inning by the home side. A combination of a mere five hits along with several miscues by Repentigny allowed Laval to build to a 7-1 advantage. Cédrick Joseph went 3-for-3 and had a pair of RBI’s in the win. Winning pitcher Peter Ladas gave up a run in the sixth as did reliever William Bourque in the seventh but Repentigny could not rally.
The series shifted to Parc Champigny in Repentigny for the next two contests with game three on Sunday going to the Seigneurs Élites 7-2 for a 2-1 edge in the semis. Repentigny took control with a six run outburst in the bottom of the second with Justin Brown putting the exclamation point on the inning with a three run homer. All the run production was accomplished on a mere three hits over the entire game. Félix Laviolette had a pair of hits for the Pirates in the loss. Monday night it was Laval putting on the points as they pulled even on the strength of a 6-1 decision. After surrendering a lead-off double that produced a 1-0 lead for Repentigny, Pirates pitcher Étienne Lalonde was unhittable giving him a 1-1 record after losing the opening game.
Joey Généreux’s two-bagger was cashed in on a sacrifice fly by Justin Brown but that was all Repentigny would get. A four run third inning put Laval on course for the win. Félix Laviolette’s single became the tying run on David Dupuis double. Dupuis then scored on Cédryck Joseph’s double. Runs from a Repentigny error and a single by Félix Lefebvre pushed the score to 4-1. The winner will bedecided at Parc Lausanne as game five was played last night, game six goes tonight and should game seven be needed it will take place Saturday. Game times are all at 8:00 pm.
