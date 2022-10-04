Julia Benarroch has been part of the Lac St. Louis AAA Warriors program for the past five years. This season the netminder is in her first year on the U18 Warriors squad following a very competitive training camp.
There were 11 candidates vying for the two slots on the team and when the final roster was posted the 15 year old Benarroch was part of the goaltending tandem along with Sydney Sakauye. “It was a hard training camp,” Julia Benarroch said. “I was really happy when I made the team and that Sydney made it with me.” Benarroch and Sakauye have been the one-two goaltending punch a few times over the years, “We push each other and cheer for each other,” Benarroch said. “I always like when I have her as my teammate.”
Benarroch always wanted to be a goalie from the first time she signed up to play back in novice. Then it was play out and rotate in as a goalie. She did that with the boys into atom but then committed to being a goalie all the time. “I love the challenge of playing goalie,” she said. “I enjoy making saves.”
Benarroch relies on her quickness and making herself appear bigger in nets to frustrate her opponents. She constantly works at improving with an eye to the future. “I want to play at the CEGEP and university level someday,” she said.
One thing she enjoys doing is sharing and helping to mentor younger goalies in the Cote St. Luc Minor Hockey program where last season she participated in the organization’s Friday night goalie clinics. “It makes me smile seeing them learning to be better,” she said. “It is also important to me to do it because I have had so many help me along the way.”
Benarroch’s volunteer efforts did not go unnoticed as she the won the award for “Implication Communautaire” at the LHEQ hockey gala. She was the sole winner among all the female U13, U15 and U18AAA teams.
The new season is just being unwrapped and Benarroch is looking forward to the campaign, “We have a good group,” she said. “It will be fun to get the season going.”
