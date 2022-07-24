Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau had the honour to be Knapper’s ambassador at the recent 2022 Dek Hockey (ball hockey) World Championships held at Laval’s Place Bell. The event saw Team Canada golden in both the men’s and women’s divisions. “It’s a big commitment (by Knapper, manufacture of ball hockey equipment).” Jonathan Huberdeau said. “The company is getting bigger and bigger. The people working there have worked really hard for that and they’ve prepared this tournament in a great facility with great atmosphere. I’m just really happy to be the ambassador for Knapper.”
There were 23 teams in the tournament, 15 men and eight women’s squads from 17 countries and the skills amazed Huberdeau. He loved the passion of the players taking part as they had the opportunity to represent their respective nations. “The talent is incredible,” Huberdeau said. “They come here, this is their Olympics and they work hard because they want the gold medal. It was a pleasure watching them play.”
As ambassador Huberdeau not only met with the fans and participants he did give a display of his dek hockey skills. “I started a few years ago,” Huberdeau said. “I don’t play it as muc because I don’t want to get hurt. It’s a different game; you are running all the time. On skates you can let go a bit and glide. I really enjoy it.”
Huberdeau is coming off a 115 point season where he finished second in points behind the Oilers’ Connor McDavid and was first in assists with 85. “You never expect it,” he said. “I work hard in the summer so I can be as ready as I can when training camp comes. I felt ready, I felt confident and it showed during the season.”
For Huberdeau and the Panthers they exited the post-season for a second year in a row to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
While the Panthers lost in the Battle of Florida to the Lightning, it is the fans that are the winners in this Sunshine State rivalry. “It’s been two years in a row that they’ve gotten the best of us,” he said. There was no rivalry before in Florida and we’ve created one. I think that is really good for the game and the fans.”
Huberdeau is now a member of the Calgary Flames following the blockbuster trade between the Panthers and the Flames that sent Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to Florida in exchange for Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a 2025 conditional first-round pick. Come the 2022-2023 season he will now be embroiled in the Battle of Alberta between the Flames and the Oilers.
