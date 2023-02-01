Join in the fun of Hockey Day in Cote St. Luc

It’s said that teamwork makes the dream work and that’s exactly what the teamwork of the Cote St. Luc Minor Hockey Association and the Montreal West-Hampstead Hockey Association will showcase this weekend with the second edition of Hockey Day in Cote St. Luc. The event is more than a hockey celebration as two organizations will benefit from funds raised during it. Hockey 4 Youth and the Avalanche Kidz Hockey programs will be the recipients of the funds raised. “I think it’s great,” CSLMH President Matthew Cutler said. “Last year we ran just to see if we could do it. This year there’s a different sense. It’s more about building that larger sense of community. It’s showing the community of Cote St. Luc what the hockey association means inside this municipality.”
Hockey Day in Cote St. Luc will actually get underway Saturday evening with two events and the continue on Sunday with a full slate of games between CSLMH and MWHMH teams as well as special events.
Saturday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 everyone is invited to take part in a free skating session. Following that all are invited to fill the stands for a special hockey presentation featuring members of the Masters Maccabiah hockey team that won gold last summer in Israel taking on the JCC Montreal U18 that will compete in the 2023 games.
Sunday’s action kicks-off at 8:00 am and will run until the final game of the day starting at 10:00 pm. Special sessions to take note of are the Avalanche Kidz at 10:00, the new girls’ U9 squads at 11:00 am, a girls hockey clinic at 4:00 pm and the hit of the first CSL Hockey Day, the moms’ game at 5:15 pm.
An event not to be missed will be the induction of the inaugural eight members into the CSLMH Hall of Fame at 4:50 pm. “The first class will be a road map of our history,” Cutler said. “Yes the association has changed over its 45 plus years but without those first people standing up, creating an association and developing an arena from scratch, from nothing we wouldn’t be standing here those 45 plus years later without them. They deserve to be honoured.”
