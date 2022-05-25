Join in for a celebration of Bob Mironowicz’s life

This Saturday following the inaugural Bob Mironowicz Flag Football Fundraising Tournament, which will help to fuel the Bob Mironowicz Bursary family and friends will gather to celebrate his life.
The celebration will take part at Parc des Benevoles in Kirkland, getting underway at 6:00 pm. The evening will unfold with information about the bursary and fundraising to benefit it followed by eulogies , tributes and stories about Mironowicz. Closing out the evening will be closing comments and cheers to his memory. There will be a raffle during the event to help in the fundraising efforts. Donations can be sent to bobmironowiczfundraiser@hotmail.com
It was on January 7, 2022 when the Quebec and Canadian football families lost a valued and cherished member with the passing of Mironowicz at the age of 68. Mironowicz died from complications stemming from an operation he had undergone in the fall. The hard working volunteer was part of the amateur football scene more than three decades serving as a coach, executive board member and most important a mentor to the youths he was involved with, many who followed their passion for the sport into the coaching ranks.
Locally he coached and was president of Lakeshore Football and Sun Youth Football over his time in the game. Mironowicz also served on the boards of Football Quebec, where he was president at the time of his death and was a longtime member of the Football Canada board.
His legacy will be how he helped to grow the game here in Quebec and his focus on ensuring the best possible experience for youth to play the game of football no matter their background, as long as education came first. The bursary will add to Mironowicz’s legacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.