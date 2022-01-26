John McDonaugh was a man for all seasons

Whenever John McDonough walked into a gym to referee a basketball game there was always a sigh of relief from participating coaches and players who knew that the upcoming contest would be well officiated. Sport officials are the constant bane of team members and spectators who regularly rein abuse, question calls and often use the refs are excuses for losses. That was rarely the case with McDonough who simply was the best of his era. He referred with professionalism and grace and handled the most difficult coach or player with the tact of a seasoned diplomat.

“He was a gentleman and very professional,” former Concordia head coach John Dore said. “You were always glad when you saw him come into the gym to ref your game, because you knew he was going to be good, fair and impartial.”

Former Quebec University all-star and McGill and Concordia coach Linda MacPherson echoed Dore’s remarks.

“As a player and coach, I was always happy to see him work one of our games,” MacPherson said.

John began his officiating career in 1960 while still playing basketball at St. Joseph’s College and quickly developed into one of the province’s top officials. He was a standout player at St. Joseph’s, played a year at Bishop’s and two years of semi-pro basketball with the Northern Oilers and his playing experience enabled him to related well to the players he refereed. By the late 60s, he was refereeing National Championships and soon began to receive international assignments. The highlight of his storied officiating career came in 1976 when he officiated at the Montreal Summer Olympics.

John was inducted into the Quebec basketball Hall of Fame in 2002. He was also the recipient of CABO’s Ted Early Memorial Award which honors officials who have a significant number of years at the national as well as the international level. Until a few years ago, he mentored the next generation of officials.

But to suggest that basketball defined his life would be a major mistake. He made strong contributions to society in a myriad of roles.

McDonough died on a New Year’s Day after a year-long battle with cancer, a fight he handled with the same class that he demonstrated as a referee, as a husband to Sandy, as a father, teacher, guidance counselor and community volunteer.

John was raised in St. Henri and from an early age he was made aware of his Irish roots. His father Simon was a member of the Irish United Societies and was the principal architect of the annual St. Patrick Day’s parade for 59 years. When Simon was no longer able to handle the demanding tasks he told John that it was his time to step up and take over the parade duties. That is exactly what John did, ensuring that one of Montreal’s more treasured events would continue without a hitch. John and his wife Sandy continued his father’s legacy of giving back, a trait he passed on to his daughter Shannon and son Sean.

John was active in various local and Catholic charities. A longtime volunteer at Maison Cross Road, in 2015 John and Sandy were awarded the organization’s Joe Mell award “in recognition of their support and their contribution as long-standing members of our Board of Directors.”

One of his annual contributions was to organize a golf tournament for St. Veronica Parish in Dorval. Once on the links John was known to tell some corny jokes and some of them would be uncharacteristically off-coloured.

“Once a woman complained saying that some of John’s comments were inappropriate,” Sandy recalled recently. But John didn’t care.”

He didn’t care because he knew while his language may have been salty at tims, his heart was always pure.

John McDonaugh was above all a humble man, never looking for platitudes for his achievements. He constantly did the right thing for the right man.

He was a good man and he will be missed.