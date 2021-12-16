The Montreal Alliance has taken a major step towards the start of their inaugural season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) with the hiring of Montreal native Joel Anthony as the club’s General Manager.
The 10-year NBA veteran and two-time NBA champion who honed his skills on the hardwood at Selwyn House and Dawson College is pleased to be part of the Alliance.”I’m very proud to have this title,” Joel Anthony said. “To me it’s an honour and a privilege to be in this position. Being from Montreal and getting to do something like this is something I really couldn’t have dreamt of.”
The University of Nevada, Las Vegas alumnus played seven seasons with the Miami Heat and was part of the Heat’s back-to-back championships squads in 2011-12 and 2012-13. He had stints with the Celtics, the Pistons and closed out his career as a member of the San Antonio Spurs. Anthony has also proudly worn the colours of Canada’s National team.
It is his passion for the game that saw him want to remain part of it. That opportunity came with the CEBL where for the past two seasons Anthony served as a player development consultant with the Hamilton Honey Badgers. His time as a development consultant and the opportunity to work alongside and watch Hamilton GM Jermaine Anderson fuel Anthony’s desire to do more.
Now there is more to do for Anthony as he will put key people into key places starting with the head coach. The other pieces of assistant coaches and scouts will then be put into place. From there it will be on to forming the first roster of the Alliance through the draft of U SPORT players and free agent signings. “The program is great for the U SPORT players,” Anthony said. “It gives them an opportunity to play within the pro ranks and at a high level.”
When it comes to the talent of the summer league it has been fuelled by the growing talent pool that is being produced here at home. “The game has definitely grown a lot,” he said. “It’s great to see the talent coming out around the world; here in Canada and in Quebec, I’m loving it. It’s great to see the up and coming talent keep on growing.
There’s a ton of work to be accomplished before the first tipoff of the Alliance at the Verdun auditorium but Anthony relishes the challenge.”I love the challenge,” he said I think that’s the thing about it, it’s a lot of responsibility. It’s something that I’m really looking forward to. I’m excited that there’s so much to be done.”
