Jessica Klimkait Makes Canadian Olympic History

World champion Jessica Klimkait (-57 kg) has done what no female Canadian judoka has ever done before: step onto the Olympic podium. A victory by waza-ari over Slovenia’s Kaja Kajzer earned her one of the two bronze medals up for grabs at the legendary Nippon Budokan at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
“It’s the first time a Canadian woman has ever won an Olympic medal and I’m really proud of my accomplishment. I want to share it with my family and friends and all the coaches who have supported me,” said Klimkait in a post-competition press conference.
Klimkait’s day started very well as she quickly defeated Bulgaria’s Ivelina Ilieva by ippon on a hold. Her next match against Poland’s Julia Kowalczyk in the quarter-final ended in much the same way.
However, the Ontario native’s gold medal dreams dissipated in the semi-final, when she lost to France’s Sarah Leonie Cysique after receiving three penalties. Cysique faltered in the final round, losing to new Olympic champion Nora Gjakova of Kosovo and claiming the silver medal.
“It was hard for me after the semi-final because I really had my heart set on gold. But I wanted to be able to pull it together for the bronze medal final, that’s all I had in mind,” explained the Olympic medallist.
As the reigning world champion, Klimkait had arrived in Tokyo with a target on her back. However, as the ‘one to beat,’ she had not felt any additional pressure. Her plan was to focus on her fights and savour her first Olympic experience.
“I didn’t feel like anything was different because I’m the world champion. Whatever my rank, it doesn’t change my approach to a fight. I’m really grateful to be in Tokyo and to be able to practice my favourite sport.”
