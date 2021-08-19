Jean-Philippe Parr wins tight decision for Canadian Junior Boys Championship

Jean-Philippe Parr out of the Ki-8-Eb Golf Club in Trois-Rivières captured the Canadian Junior Boys Championship last week at the Vallée du Richelieu Golf Club in Sainte Julie. He had up and down rounds through the four days of competition post 65-73-66 and 74 scores on his way to the title capturing the title by one stroke. “It feels great,” Jean-Philippe Parr said. “It’s for sure a tournament I always wanted to win, and it feels great to get it done.”
Parr was chased by Cooper Humphreys of Vernon, BC and Owen Mullen out of Shortts Lake, NS to the very end. That pair tied for second as they carded nine under for the four rounds of the championship.
Parr got off to a blazing start as he carded a tournament low 65 to top the leaderboard with a seven under.
In the second round the 17 year-old member of the Team Canada National Junior squad played a one-over round of 73 but rebounded in round three scoring a 66. That bogey free round, where he carded an eagle on the second hole, had Parr heading into the final round one stroke ahead of Humphreys and Mullen as the challengers were both one stroke back of Parr.
The possibility of a playoff to decide the outcome was in view on the final hole for Mullen as a par would put him on even footing with Parr. Mullen just missed on his par attempt, giving the title to Parr.
Parr attributes his success to staying patient and recovering following any bad shots. “I really tried to stay patient and make sure I didn’t get too down on myself,” Parr said. “It’s important after a bad shot to move on and focus on what’s next.”
AS the champion, Parr receives exemptions into both the 2022 Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship at Point Grey Golf & Country Club in Vancouver and the 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon.
