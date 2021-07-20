Jean-François Houle signed as Laval Rocket head coach

Tuesday afternoon Jean-François Houle was introduced as head coach of the AHL's Laval Rocket bringing his close to two decades of coaching experience to the Canadiens’ top farm club. “It’s a great honour for me to be head coach of the Laval Rocket,” Jean-François Houle said during his introductory press conference. “For me wearing the logo of the Montreal Canadiens and the Laval Rocket is very special. There’s a lot of pride in wearing that logo. I take this job very seriously. I know the importance of developing players in a winning environment and that’s what I intend to do.”
The 46 year-old Houle has signed a three-year contract. "The Montreal Canadiens organization proudly welcomes Jean-François Houle as head coach of the Laval Rocket,” Canadiens’ GM Marc Bergevin said. “After meeting with him, we quickly concluded that his philosophy and values aligned with ours. His dedication, passion for hockey, attention to detail, and leadership ability are among his top qualities. Jean-François' many years of experience, along with his knowledge of the American Hockey League and the Quebec market, made him the perfect candidate for the position. He has proven himself at all levels and has a great reputation. His expertise will be a key element in the development of our organization's young players."
This is a return home in a more ways than one for the son of former Habs GM and player Rejean Houle. “For my family, they are extremely excited to come back to Montreal, back to my roots, to where I’m from,” Houle said. “The Montreal Canadiens have been part of my life, part of our family for 50 years.”
He has coaching experience in the NCAA, QMJHL, ECHL and AHL. Houle has spent the past six seasons as an assistant coach ith the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL, the Edmonton Oilers’ affiliate. Houle had his first taste of being a head coach at the professional level with the Condors when in their final season in the ECHL before they moved up to the AHL.
His coaching career began in 2003 when he returned to his alma mater Clarkson University. That was the start of six campaigns with Clarkson as an assistant coach. It was in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League where Houle spent five seasons as a head coach. It began with the Lewiston MAINEiacs and followed with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.
As a player, Houle’s rots reach back to being a Lac St. Louis Lion under head coach Blair MacKasey in the 1990 and 1991 seasons. “Blair MacKasey was a great coach and a great person,” he said. From there it was on to Clarkson University and four years with the Golden Knights. That led to a six year professional career for the former fourth round pick, 99 overall of the Canadiens in the 1993 draft. . He played 72 AHL games for the Fredericton Canadiens and Cincinnati Mighty Ducks. Houle also had stints with the ECHL's Tallahassee Tiger Sharks and New Orleans Brass.
Houle is stepping in to a team that enjoyed great success last season and he is looking forward to putting his imprint on the team. I’m not going to come in like gangbusters and change everything,” he said. “I’m going to lay down my values and our way to play and just be myself. The most important thing to me is to create a good connection with the players.I’m probably going to lean a lot on Alex Burrows because he has been here the past years and he knows the players quite a bit.”
