Jaxon Calderone goes the distance in Dollard’s win over Suroit

Jaxon Calderone pitched a complete game two hit gem to help propel the Dollard Expos to a 4-0 win over the Suroit Voltigeurs in Lac St. Louis 15U A baseball at Dollard’s Lake Road Park. The hurler handcuffed 11 Suroit batters as he was just one shy of a dozen strikeouts. Not only did Calderone short circuit the Volts’ bats he helped his own cause by scoring the winning run in Dollard’s three run second inning.
Suroit’s Alexandre Fredette and Adam Godin accounted for the Voltigeurs’ hits as both rapped out singles. The visitors stranded seven men on the base baths, three of them left at third with home plate in sight.
In the bottom of the second the Expos utilized two hits and a trio of Suroit errors to produce a 3-0 lead. Calderone stroked a one out double, eventually scoring on an error. That opening run stood to be the game-winner for Dollard. Mackenzie Cooper made it 2-0 on his single, a steal of second and racing home on a Voltigeur miscue. The series of errors allowed Noah Parsons to make it a 3-0 game as he worked his way around the bases.
The Expos added one more run in the home half of the fourth to make it 4-0 in favour of the Expos. Jake Kramer-Migicovsky made his way to first on a throwing error on the play. He came in from third on a fielder’s choice decision with Maximus Liakopoulos picking up the RBI.
Calderone finished as strong as he started with a three-up-three-down inning for the Suroit batters.
