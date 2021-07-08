Jano Zambakdjian is LHJAAAQ's first overall pick

The Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League held its annual draft this past Sunday. In the virtual affair, a total of 140 players were chosen in 13 rounds. The Montreal Est Rangers held the first overall pick, and they selected defenseman Jano Zambakdjian from the Laval Patriotes of the LEQ’s Midget Espoir division.
“Jano has a big physique and is able to move the puck well,” Éric Rayment, general manager and vice-president of hockey for the Rangers said. “In addition he is a native of Montreal so it fits with our philosophy to add players that will have an impact in our community.”
The Rangers loaded up through the rounds adding 11 more prospects to their ranks. The organization stuck to their format of attaining local players as 10 of the 11 are from the area. The only outside selection was the 26th overall pick in the second round as Montreal Est tapped Adam Rouleau of the Amos Forestiers.
The West Island Shamrocks first pick didn’t happen until the second round. For the 18th overall pick, the Shamrocks selected forward Sacha Trudel of Montreal Nationals Midget Espoir team. West Island had only six more picks through the balance of the rounds. One pick of note was their third round, 36 overall selection of Nicholas Jaden-Hui out of the Notre Dame Hounds program.
LHJAAAQ commissioner Kevin Figsby was pleased with the proceedings as the league preps for a normal campaign come September “It’s a great day for our league,” Kevin Figsby said. “We added a lot of talent and I want to welcome all the players and their families. We welcome them with open arms and wish them the best of luck in the LHJAAAQ. ”
The season will begin on Friday September 10 when all the teams will be in action starting a schedule of 48 games.
