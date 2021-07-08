Jano Zambakdjian is LHJAAAQ's first overall pick

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Occasional rain. Low 19°C. ESE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Occasional rain. Low 17°C. ESE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.