Jacqueline Simoneau welcomed the post pandemic positives

For now two-time Olympian Jacqueline Simoneau of St. Laurent, the long road to Tokyo finally arrived and with easing of COVID-19 regulations here at home, made her final preparations for the Games a lot more normal.
“It gave me a huge motivational boost,” RBC Olympian Jacqueline Simoneau said. “The fact that I was able to go out and compete in Europe multiple times this year and get a feel for what it’s actually like to compete again in person is a huge bonus.”
Since the postponement of the Tokyo Games last summer and the lingering uncertainty that they would be held was always in the background. Once it was confirmed the Games were a go that was music to the athletes’ ears. “The fact that the Olympics are actually taking place means we have a red flag at the finish line and we are charging towards it,” Simoneau said. “That’s incredibly motivating.”
The protests and outcries to cancel the games, even as athletes arrived in Japan is something she was aware of but Simoneau didn’t let it faze her. “We’re not blind,” she said. “We see what’s going on in the media with the protests in Japan and it’s understandable. My job as an athlete is to focus on the task at hand. To swim, to perform and to train to the best of my abilities and that’s what I do every day. I’ve been trying to push that (protests) off to the side and to focus on the things that I can control and that’s my training and preparation for the Olympics.”
Even returning from Budapest this time was much different and more conducive to Simoneau’s training. This time around there was no quarantining in a hotel and for 14 days before she could return to the pool. “That was a huge advantage, especially this close to the Olympic Games,” she said. “The last time we came back from the Budapest World Series and had to quarantine for 14 days it really hindered our performance. It stuck a giant nail in our tire, you lose the beat. I don’t have an Olympic sized pool at home; my bathtub is nowhere near big enough to train properly. I was working well with my strength and conditioning coaches but nothing can truly mimic what it’s like to train in a proper sized pool. I was truly grateful that the rules had finally changed. I am able to train and see my loved ones before I leave.”
It is the chance to connect with family and friends that she was looking forward to. “Perhaps a small gathering, one or two close friends, outdoors,” she said. “I haven’t seen them in months, maybe over a year. It has been so long and it isn’t the same over Zoom. So I’m hoping to see them before I leave for the Olympics and feel that Olympic spirit with them and celebrate with them. When I come back it will be spending time with my family since they won’t be able to be at the Games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.