It was lights out for the Knights out on the hardwood against LaurenHill

The St. Thomas Knights took a 74-55 decision over the visiting LaurenHill Academy Lynx in Cadette boys basketball match-up. The Knights controlled the backboards for the most part and took advantage of several steals over the course of the game.
The Lynx opened with the first three points but the home side replied and the game settled into a back and forth rhythm early in the opening quarter. Trailing 9-8 St. Thomas put together a 10 point run to establish a comfortable cushion then closed out the quarter 20-13 advantage.
LaurenHill held tough pulling to within three of the Knights putting the score to 28-25 but St. Thomas upped the pressure pouring in the next nine points to pull ahead. Heading into the break the Knights were ahead 41-28. Leading the Knights’ charge in the first half was Kevyn De Serres-Payne who hit for 18 of his 25 point total.
Third quarter action saw St. Thomas continue to control play with Oliver Rais hitting for a field goal helping the Knights to head into the final quarter up 62-40.
The Lynx played their best quarter of the game as they outscored the home side 15-12. That was due to the play of Rashaun Little-Fisher as he was good for 19 of his 25 point total. That included Little-Fisher draining a pair of treys. LaurenHill had their best run with a nine point outburst.
Jona Andreas-Ferraro’s point production matched his jersey number as he contributed to the Knights victory. On the Lynx side of the ledger Cedric Matamoros-Obregon chipped in with 10 points and Tasai Lauzon was good for a pair of field goals from long distance.
