Part of the Harlem Globetrotters’ tradition is helping to inspire youths to pursue their dreams usually in a school visit prior to the team performing in that city. The Globetrotters will take to the court at the Bell Centre on Friday, March 31 and then take to the Place Bell hardwood on Saturday April 1.

This was the case for Verdun’s Beurling Academy as Trotter Max “Hops” Pearce visited Beurling to entertain and motivate a group of student athletes who play basketball. The session was arranged with the help of Denburk Reid of Montreal Community Cares and the Red Rush Basketball and Leadership program.

For Pearce, opportunities like this are important to the hoopster as he runs a non-profit organization that aims at giving aspiring young athletes the resources necessary to become successful on and off the basketball court. He also uses social media to reach youths and motivate their passions. His Instagram account has some 135 thousand followers.

Pearce wowed the students with his skills, which included interacting with some of the players on hand as well as held the audience’s attention as he spoke of his journey and offered advice on how to follow their own respective paths forward.

Pearce joined the Trotters’ roster following the 2018 Dark Horse Dump Competition that is held during the Final Four Weekend. That put him among the Globetrotters’ growing list of some of the best dunkers in the world.

He knows the value of a good education as he was a standout student-athlete at Purchase College in Harrison, N.Y., Pearce captained the men’s basketball team his senior year. He also studied Economics and earned a spot at one of the top finance internships in the country (via Forbes.com). He made the Dean’s List on numerous occasions as well as multiple honor roll lists throughout his collegiate career.

Pearce has a 48-inch vertical leap; he grew up idolizing NBA greats like Vince Carter and Nate Robinson. As a kid, he recalls watching videos of Carter’s slam dunks on the internet and then going outside to attempt them himself.

His proficiency and talents at going above the rim led him to the 2018 NCAA College Slam Dunk Competition where he represented the SUNY Purchase College Panthers. That was a breakout event as threw down some of the most prolific dunks – one of which included a one-handed self-alley-oop slam dunk while filming himself with a cell phone camera. Pearce came shy of winning the competition by mere decimal points, but his unique showmanship and style made him one of the most notable athletes of the entire competition.

Pearce is a renaissance man as his of court interests include drawing, chess, and unicycle riding. He is the first NCAA Division III player to be fully featured in two video games, NBA2k and NBA Live.

To catch “Hops” and his Globetrotter teammates in action in Montreal and Laval, tickets are available by going to evenko.ca