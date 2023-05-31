It was a 7-7 saw-off between NDG and Lakeshore in 13U A baseball

The Lakeshore Lynx battled back from a 6-1 deficit to earn a 7-7 tie with the NDG Lynx in 13U A Lac St. Louis Baseball League play at Beaconsfield’s Beacon Hill Park. The visitors jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first but were held to single runs in the third and fourth innings. Lakeshore chipped away at the visitor’s lead, culminating with three runs in their final at bats to pull even. In the opening half inning, NDG parlayed four hits, a pair of walks and an error to send five players across home plate. Josh Souaid earned a pair of RBI’s in the five run outburst. Stephen Butler, Darius Epifanov, Issac Pawsey, Martin Ward and Luca Mancini all made their way around the diamond to score.
Lakeshore got one back in the home half of the first Justin McNab had a leadoff single and made his way to third on a passed ball and a steal. Starting pitcher Charlie Janidlo helped his cause as he spanked a two out single to cash in McNab.
The two Lynx squads exchanged runs in the third with Michael Marilley scoring on a Butler single putting NDG ahead 6-1. Nathan Destro Chang was hit by a pitch and promptly stole his way to third. He scored Lakeshore’s second run as he raced home on a ground out from short to first.
In the NDG fourth a leadoff walk to Pawsey plus a pair of steals allowed him to score on a ground ball out from the pitcher to first. Lakeshore posted a pair on the scoresheet in their at bats in the fourth Jak Bellavance raced home on Zack Shapiro’s double. Shapiro then scored on an errant throw to make it a 7-4 contest.
NDG went quietly in the fifth and sixth innings setting Lakeshore into rally mode in their final at bats. McNab reached second on a shot to right field then stole third. Grady Kalil reached on an error allowing McNab to score from third. Kalil worked his way to third and made it a one run game as he scored on a passed ball. Janidlo scored the equalizer on a single by Bellavance after he singled, stole second and made it to third on a passed ball. With the walk off winning run at third NDG pitcher Thomas Campos dug deep and struck out the next batter for the final out of the game.
