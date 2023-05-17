It was a 3-on-3 spree in Beaurepaire Village

Following a three year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Beaconsfield- West Island Lakers 3-on-3 basketball tournament took to the asphalt courts of Christmas Park last Saturday with plenty of fanfare. The event is held in conjunction with the Beaurepaire Village Giant Garage Sale and the West Island Lakers Basketball Association and the daylong event attracted over 100 boys and girls participating in five divisions. “It was a great return of the 3-on-3 tournament after a three year hiatus,” event organizer and WILBA technical director Mike Hickey said. “Events like this really help us grow the sport of basketball and serve as motivation for our players. It was good to see teams from LaSalle and Ile-Perot participating in the tournament. The weather was great, the players really put on a show for the fans. I need to give a big shout out to Annie Bouthillier, Kim Carson and the City of Beaconsfield whose support was vital to the success of the tournament.”
LaSalle won the U13 girls while two teams from the Lakers captured the U15 and U16 boys categories. One of the day’s highlights was a pair of all-star 3-on-3 games featuring players from
the U16 boys and girls divisions.
quote from Ernie Rosa “It was a great day and a welcomed relaunch for 3-on-3 basketball in the West Island” Ernie Rosa, head coach of the Lakers Cadet boys team and former long time assistant coach of the Concordia stingers said. “Mike Hickey from WILBA put together a fun and competitive tournament that will definitely grow in the coming years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.