It took a leap of Faith to move from gymnastics to freestyle aerials

Montreal West’s Sarah Faith is on a fast track to becoming an Olympian, in a sport she’d never considered thanks to the RBC Training Ground program. A skilled gymnast for Wimgym, Faith is now set to train as a freestyle skier in the aerial discipline. The 16 year-old is one of only 30 athletes nationwide who rose to the top during the RBC Training Ground talent search, earning RBC Future Olympian funding and a spot on Team Canada. Faith was part of the original pool of 4,000 athletes in the initial tryouts; she survived the cut to the top 100 and made the grade of the top 30. “Receiving funding and being named top 30 I don’t think I realized how big a deal it was,” Sarah Faith said. “I was actually at my first gymnastics competition of the year and it was the night before my qualifiers. I received this news (top 30) and the whole night I was dreaming how far I could go in this new sport and what it meant. It was the real deal now and so overwhelming and the best news ever.”
It was her test results combined with her background in gymnastics that caught the attention of the scouts from the aerials program of Freestyle Ski Canada. She has attended some training sessions on trampoline and on the ramp where the skier lands in a pool but this winter Faith is skiing twice weekly and will be doing some jumps on snow. “Through gymnastics and even more in aerial skiing the feeling of flying, twisting and flipping in the air is something that just makes me so happy,” Faith said. “I’m really, really looking forward to travelling and hopefully competing on the international stage with athletes from different countries.”
Funding is administered by the participating National Sport Organization bringing the athlete into its system, and is used for things like coaching, transportation, travel, equipment, and nutrition. “I think the RBC Training Ground program is just so amazing,” the Collège Sainte-Anne student said. “It gives athletes the chance to reach their full potential, even if it’s not in a sport they were originally training in.”
RBC Training Ground is a free nation-wide talent identification program dedicated to finding and funding Canada’s future Olympians. Athletes between the ages of 14 and 24, from a wide range of sports, perform core speed, strength, power and endurance tests in front of Olympic talent scouts. “The program is going on its seventh season and it gives those kids a chance to maybe find a sport they would never have tried,” RBC Olympian Marie-Philip Poulin said. “There’s great stories all around.There’s athletes who have shown up, tried something new and gone on to the Olympics and that’s huge. I’m very proud to be part of the RBC Olympians.”
Poulin is heading to her fourth Olympics with the women’s hockey team but had she been an RBC Training Ground athlete, “I think I’d be more on the power side of a sport,” Poulin said. “Probably in sprint or cycling.”
RBC Training Ground graduates emerging as Beijing 2022 hopefuls include World Cup gold medalist Marion Thénault (Freestyle Skiing — Aerials), Mike Evelyn (Bobsleigh), and Sara Villani (Bobsleigh).
Visit RBCTrainingGround.ca for program information, to register, find in-person testing sites and virtual format testing options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.