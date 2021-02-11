It’s go time - Rocket hosts Belleville this Friday night in season-opener

The Laval Rocket got great news late Tuesday afternoon as the American Hockey League (AHL) released the Canadian Division schedule for the month of February. Friday evening at 7:00 pm the Rocket will host the Belleville Senators in the first of a four game set to launch the 2020-2021 campaign a week later than originally planned. Laval and the Sens will pick up where they left off as it was those two squads on the ice of Place Bell in the 2019-2020 campaign when the pandemic brought the season to an abrupt stop.
With no fans in the stands, Rocket faithful from all over Quebec won’t miss out on the action as they’ll be able to follow some of the best Montreal Canadiens prospects on RDS, 91,9 Sports and TSN 690 Montreal as the trio of networks return this season as the team’s official broadcasters. As in previous seasons, all games will be available online on AHL TV.
More than ever, the Laval Rocket will count on a group of promising prospects to play aside its veteran core, making the team a fierce competitor in the AHL’s Canadian Division. Young players like Kaiden Guhle (16th overall pick in 2020), Jesse Ylönen (35th overall pick in 2018), Jan Mysak (48th overall pick in 2020), Cam Hillis (66th overall pick in 2018) or Rafaël Harvey-Pinard (201st overall pick in 2019) are set to make their professional debut alongside veterans Alex Belzile, Laurent Dauphin, Gustav Olofsson, Captain Xavier Ouellet and Jordan Weal. Since there had been talk of the possibility of the Friday launch, there has been some prep work to be game ready. “I’m working so the guys will have all they need to play,” head coach Joël Bouchard said following Monday’s practice. “I know they won’t be perfect but that’s okay. As long as they get on the ice and they apply themselves to do the best they can.”
The Senators will face Laval again on Saturday afternoon with a 1:00pm puck drop then on Tuesday and Friday nights, those games getting underway at 7:00 pm.
