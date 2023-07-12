It’s back to work for the Alliance

Following their nine day break from games the Montreal Alliance are back on the court of the Verdun Auditorium tonight with a match-up against the Calgary Surge at 7:30. A win will put Montreal at the .500 mark with a 7-7 record. It will be the start of the push to the playoffs as including tonight’s contest there’s seven games left in the regular schedule.
Heading into the break the Alliance bested the top team in the CEBL, the Winnipeg Sea Bears 89-85 and the club was ready for some time off. “That’s the best part of today,” Alliance head coach Derrick Alston Sr. Quipped following the win, “I get a break from them and they get a break from me. So they were very excited about it. I take my hat off to those guys because they’ve been working, they’ve been putting the work in and they deserve this. It doesn’t suck that we got these next few days off because I think some of the guys really need a rest like Trey’s (Treveon Graham) banged up a Ahmed (Hill) is banged up. These guys, they need a break mental and physical. We gave them four days off and then we’ll get back to work as we’ll have four days before our next one.”
The four days back to practice will give the staff the opportunity to get Montreal’s latest addition Negus Webster-Chan more acclimated to the Alliance system. With barely a practice under his belt Webster-Chan logged just over 17 minutes in the win over Winnipeg. “We’ve got to get Negus caught up to what we’re doing because he’s going to be huge for us. He brings us some size. He has a huge ability to shoot the ball so the floor stays open.”
Even though the team will be away from the workouts for a few days doesn’t mean they won’t be looking to move ahead in the league. “If we’re not going to be on our feet or in the gym doesn’t mean you can’t get better at basketball,” Alain Louis said. “I’m expecting guys to watch tape of this game and watch the game we played against Saskatchewan. Just stay busy, keep your brain busy but at the same time. I’m going to be right back in the gym.”
Following tonight’s game Montreal heads west for a rematch against the Sea Bears on Friday and then on to Vancouver to face the Bandits on Sunday. Wednesday, July 19 will see the Alliance host the Scarborough Shooting Stars at the Verdun Auditorium, game time is 7:30 pm.
