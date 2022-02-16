Amateur sports are back and everything is set to kick in next week from single letter all the way to AAA. Hockey is the big sport to get to return but ringette, basketball and indoor soccer will also be up and running for their participants.
The Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League (QU18AAADHL) will return to play on Wednesday and the season will run until Sunday March 20. Among the opening games the Lac St. Louis Lions will be at the Fleury Arena to take on the Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal.
The QU18AAADHL has laid out their course leading up to the TELUS Cup, which is expected to be played mid-May. The playoffs will begin on Tuesday, March 22 and end around April 27, for the Jimmy-Ferrari Cup.
The Academic Weekend as part of the league’s “Academic Personality Program” will be held the weekend of April 30. Since the teams will be in action until early April, there will be no season-ending tournament for teams eliminated from the playoffs in the Round of 16 and Quarterfinals.Like last year, the Circuit Champions Gala will be held in virtual mode and will take place on Saturday, May 21. “We are really happy to allow our players to be able to finish the season,” league GM Yanick Gagné said. “ We also are happy for the other hockey players and Quebec athletes, everyone will be able to come back to practice their sport.”
The Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League will also resume on Wednesday but the Montreal-Est Rangers will get back to playing on Thursday the 17th when they travel to Valleyfield to face the Braves. The West Island Shamrocks relaunch their campaign Friday night as they host the Granby Inouk with a 7:30 puck drop.
All single letter and double-letter schedules are up and running this week as well, with league and regional playoffs not to far off.
