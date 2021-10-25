Islanders clinch Division title and home field advantage

The Islanders traveled to Montmorency this past Saturday for the last regular-season game. The Isles hoped to do more than simply win the game; they needed to win by at least four points in order to have the tie breaker over the Nomades. A four point win would secure first place and ensure home field advantage en route to the Bol d’Or. The Isles did not disappoint coming away with a 40-34 double overtime win.
From the start of the first quarter through to the end of overtime period, both teams were very competitive, exchanging the lead multiple times. Montmorency was the first to put points up on the scoreboard, but they didn’t keep the lead for very long thanks to Ryan McGrath, who gave Abbott their first TD and tied the game 7-7. In the third quarter, the game was tied once again at 17-17 until the Abbott defense recovered a Nomades fumble. With great field position Laurent Poisson kicked a field goal, placing the Islanders back in the lead at 20-17. By their next possession, Abbott added another seven points, as a result of William Paillé plowing through the Nomades defense and bringing the ball close enough to the endzone to allow Shawn Valentine to punch it in on the very next play. Montmorency overcame a 10 point fourth quarter deficit to send the game into overtime.
The first overtime period began with the Abbott offense on the field where Trepanier was able to complete a 35-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Mattie. The Nomades had the chance to answer as both teams must have possession of the ball once during the overtime period. They did just that and sent the game into a second overtime period at 34-34. This time Montmorency started on offence but could not gain any ground and fumbled the snap on their field goal attempt resulting in no points. Abbott seized their opportunity and on the strength of 5 Shawn Valentine carries they found the end zone for the win.
Looking ahead, the Isles will have a bye-week before their quarterfinal game at home against the Filons du Cégep de Thetford (1-5) November 6th, time to be confirmed.
