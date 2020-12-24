Growing up, Isabelle Ethier would be lovingly called a rink rat and today as an adult that has not changed. Ethier was always at the arena, her father was a coach andwhen her brother played, as an aunt she has been supportive of her nephew who is now a goalie in the QMJHL. Presently, she is the marketing manager for the Quebec Midget AAA Hockey League but she has also launched a multi-format platform to celebrate women in hockey through her Hockey d’Femme brand. “I am not a player but I love the game of hockey,” Isabelle Ethier said. “What I did notice growing up around the game is that there were so many women involved in hockey and I wanted to celebrate those women and promote their efforts.” Women in hockey embraces a wide range of people, moms, sisters, girlfriends, wives, aunts, grandmothers, hockey players and women who work or volunteer in the running of amateur or professional hockey. Through the web site, Facebook page and Ethier’s podcasts a variety of topics are covered including nutrition, health, psychology, family, education, finances and organization. “The most important thing for me was to acknowledge the place of women in hockey,” Ethier said. “Think about it, there are 100,000 guys and girls playing hockey in the province. Imagine how many women are involved because of that. I needed to do something about it because I Googled women in hockey and there was nothing like that in Quebec.” A recent edition of Rendez-vous Femme d´hockey Ethier was honoured to have Madame Elise Beliveau as her guest. “I actually had les Mesdames Beliveau as her daughter Hélène with us as well,” she said. “It was very emotional, I cried but I wanted to pay tribute to this wonderful woman. You know the expression behind every man? Well I looked more at it being beside a man, working as a team, she was always with her husband kids would even run up and ask for her autograph.” The Rendez-vous Femme d´hockey podcast, presented by M2 Assurance are available on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, LinkedIn, on the femme.hockey website. The library of podcasts is also available on the Balados Québec, Spotify and Apple platforms.
See the full interview with
Isabelle Ethier on Judgement Calls
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.