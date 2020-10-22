While the league champion Laval Pirates of the Quebec Junior AA Baseball League (QJAABL) missed out on winning the playoff championship, a trio of Pirates were recognized by the QJAABL for their season efforts. Veteran pitcher Étienne Lalonde was named MVP; William Bourque won the title of rookie of the year for his pitching prowess and manager Gilles Larouche was tapped as the manager of the year. Lalonde, in his fourth season with Laval, posted six wins in seven starts and had one saved game. The six wins led the league’s pitchers in the shortened campaign. His ERA of 2.02 was second best among league pitchers. Bourque was good for a 2-0 record and a trio of saved games. The rookie handcuffed opposing batters, allowing only 13 hits over 20 innings of work. His success on the mound translated into a miniscule 1.72 earned run average. Manager Larouche led his crew to the league title with a 14-4 won-loss record that included a nine game winning streak by Laval. The regular season title was the third for the franchise and the Pirates made it all the way to the championship final were the Roussillon Cobras made Laval snake bit as the Pirates were swept four games straight.
Individual honours for s trio of Laval Junior AA Pirates
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
