TAG Motorsport CRG Racing Team reached its target for the season as in his first Quebec Championship karting season Ilie Tristan Crisan finished second in the sixth and final round of Coupe de Montreal Briggs & Stratton LO206 Cadet Series Class Championship held Sunday, September 20 at the Jim Russell Karting Academy in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec. That second placing along with his winning runs in the first five rounds confirmed Crisan as the champion of his class. In actuality he needed only one lap to make that happen but Crisan made the full tour in his number 20 CRG Black Mirror kart. While he had first place finishes in the practice session, qualifying and pre final race, Crisan got caught behind a backmarker on the 14th and last lap of the race. Louis David Boucher took advantage of that to pass Crisan and take the checkered flag. Prior to that incident, Crisan had led 10 of the 14 laps of the hard fought race between the top three drivers. It was a busy weekend of racing for the young eight-year old champion. Crisan also competed in the Canadian Rotax Micro-Mini MAX Championship that awarded each class winner a ticket to compete in the 2021 Rotax Final in Portugal. Unlike the Cadet Class for drivers between the ages of 8 to 11 years old, the Micro-Mini race included drivers up to 13 years of age making a mix of two classes on the same course. Despite the age difference, Crisan stayed in the top 5 in the four competitions that led to the final race. Starting third in the 14-lap final, he held second place for 12 laps, including the last eight to finish half a second behind race winner Lucas Deslongchamps, aged 13. Crisan’s runner up finish gave him first place in his under 11 class and his ticket for the 2021 Portugal Rotax final. During the weekend, TAG Motorsport CRG welcomed two new young Quebec drivers at Mont-Tremblant, Louis Thomas Pelletier of Mirabel in the Cadet class and Olivier Pichette of Terrebonne in the Briggs Stratton Junior Class who started their first tests for 2021 in Mont-Tremblant.
“Our racing program for young drivers is quite full for 2021,” Alex Tagliani said. “Our priority will be to test them in Europe to evaluate their skills because competition is very strong out there. Top prize to the young driver who shows the most potential will be a major race with CRG Team Works.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.