This Saturday, March 26, the Montreal Alouettes will be holding auditions for their cheer squad. The event will take place at Studio Flames, 2150 Rue Bombardier in Sainte-Julie and is open to males and females aged 18 and up. The search is on for dancers and stunters and participants can pre-register at www.montrealalouettes.com and find out all the information about participating.
Alexandra Roy is a former member of the Alouettes cheer squad and is presently the cheerleader coordinator for the organization and can give perspective to the audition process. “Everybody has to re-audition,” Alexandra Roy said. “Nobody is confirmed except for our four captains. We want to see people with a background in dance or cheerleading. We really want people who are energetic and have showmanship. They are there to entertain the crowd but also need to be good representatives of the organization. We do interviews to see their personality, not just their performance side.”
Roy was a member of the Alouettes’ cheer squad for 11 seasons and loved being able to be on the sidelines. “I was a huge football fan and I had been taking dancing lessons since I was very young,” Roy said. “It was just a wonderful combination of two things I loved. Being a cheerleader also means being part of a group and getting to experience the camaraderie and team spirit.”
The squad will be made up of 24 to 28 committed members who will have practice times to work on routines and with COVID on the backburner, appearances in the community will be back again. The electricity of the crow at Percival Molson Stadium will also be ramped up with no crowd restrictions. That will allow the cheer squad to perform for and encourage the throngs of Alouettes’ faithful to cheer on their team.
Roy has this advice for candidates taking part in the auditions, “We’re really there to find people with the full package of performance and personality,” she said. “Show us what you can do; we’re not looking for somebody who’s going to be perfect and not make any mistakes. We want to see that performance aspect and that energy. Make sure to be in performance mode when you walk in, like you’re at a game, think entertainment.”
