NDG native Wayne Mundey carries a large hockey portfolio that is in its sixth decade. From hockey official to scout to senior advisor of hockey operations, Mundey’s involvement in the game stems from a love of the sport. From NDG hockey to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, then in 1967 when the National Hockey League expanded from six to 12 teams, Mundey signed a contract with the NHL to work in the AHL and from there through to 1972 Mundey would work games in both leagues. When the World Hockey Association arrived in 1972, not only players were lured away, some referees, including Mundey made the jump to the fledgling WHA where he remained until 1979. “It was such a great experience,” Wayne Mundey said. “To be on the ice with players like Gordie Howe, Bobby Hull and Gerry Cheevers. I don’t regret leaving the NHL at all, it was a huge opportunity, especially with the league giving two year contracts, which was unusual back then.” When Mundey stepped away from officiating, his good friend Larry Pleau gave Mundey the opportunity to return to the game in 1997. Pleau had assumed the role of GM for the St. Louis Blues and offered Mundey the chance to work as a scout. Mundey started out for two seasons as an amateur scout and since 1999 has served as a pro scout for the organization, now in a part time capacity. He also has a Stanley Cup ring thanks to the Blues’ Cup victory in 2019, the organization’s first, when they bested the Boston Bruins in seven games. Over the past two seasons, he has served as a senior advisor for hockey operations to the Saint John Sea Dogs. “It’s a lot of networking and helping with decisions,” Mundey said. “I go to training camp and help with player evaluations. Trevor Georgie (president and GM of the Sea Dogs) trusts my evaluations, experience and advice I give to him. I enjoy it and they are an excellent organization, they treat the players so well.” With the on again off again, static play of hockey this year there are plenty of anxious parents and players out there wondering how the COVID-19 season will effect players rankings heading into their draft year, be it for the QMJHL or for the NHL entry draft. “Everything is up in the air, there’s no doubt about that,” he said. “Will it affect the players? Yes as they aren’t getting that on ice competition. But I believe that hockey finds you, you don’t find hockey. If a player maintains their condition and works hard off ice, the skills will return.” Mundey also enjoys getting to see his nephew’s twin sons play for Dollard and he watches the game with a different eye than a proud great-uncle, as he looks at the players and notices the parents. He encourages parents to be involved as much as possible in their everyday hockey life and when it comes to the younger kids, Mundey notes that “it’s most important to make the game fun. When you make the game fun the child will like the sport more and when you like the sport more you want to get better at playing it.”
If it’s Mundey it must mean hockey
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
