Last Saturday night the 16th edition of the International Cup Kids Playing for Kids (ICKPK) in conjunction with Campea hosted their fourth All-Star game featuring former Impact and high level soccer talent along with politicians from the three levels of government on Dollard pitch two. There is also some light at the end of the pandemic tunnel as there will be a mini-tournament on September 11-12 for the kids of the ICPKP. Dollard mayor Alex Bottausci was more than pleased to have the event take place there. “Dollard has been part of the International Cup for many years,” Mayor Alex Bottausci said. “For Dollard to host this game tonight to highlight the important work the ICKPK does and the monies it raises to benefit children is our pleasure.”

Bottausci was not only representing the city of Dollard but was captain of Team Italy while former politician Frank Baylis served as captain for Team Portugal.

The ICPKP raises funds for the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation, the Shriners’ Hospital and the Fondation CHU Sainte Justine. The monies raised come from the efforts of the kids playing for kids who can’t and the corporate partners of the International Cup.

Prior to the opening touch of the ball a cheque for $30,000 was presented to the three hospitals bringing the 16 year total to $460,000.

The money for those foundations comes through the participation of corporate sponsorships that are involved in the ICKPK.

The match-up featured Portugal against Italy to mirror this year’s UEFA Euro 2020 meeting of those two soccer powers. The rosters featured

Rocco Placentino, Sandro Grande, Freddy Moojen and Nevio Pizzolitto former Impact players, Marinette Pichon a former member of France’s National women’s team and Renan Dias who played for the Brazilian Mini-Foot National Team are among the skilled soccer stars took to the pitch. For the former Impact players on hand, they are always happy to answer the call to participate. “Especially when it is for children’s causes,” Rocco Placentino said. “This event in particular is great. Other times it is for a golf event or dinner event but to get to play soccer like this is a fun event. We are always happy to participate with the International Cup since the money supports the important work that the three children’s hospitals do.”

Among the politicians taking part were Dominique Anglade (Quebec Liberal Party Leader) and Carlos Leitão (MNA for Robert-Baldwin) serving as co-coaches of Portugal, Jim Beis (Mayor, Pierrefonds), Enrico Ciccone (former NHL player; MNA for Marquette) coach of Italy ,Monsef Derraji (MNA for Nelligan),Sameer Zuberi (MP for Pierrefonds-Dollard) and Benoit Langevin (City Councillor) Master of Ceremonies par excellence.

At the final whistle Portugal hoisted the All-Star Cup after defeating Italy by a too much to not enough score. The big winners though are the foundations that will benefit from the monies raised.