St. Laurent’s Jacqueline Simoneau and her duet partner Calgary native Claudia Holzner made a return to competing recently at the FINA Artistic Swimming World Series event in Budapest. It was a magnificent return as the duo as stood on the top of the podium in their two events and Simoneau added another two gold medals to her haul in her solo events. The pair won the women’s duet technical event then Simoneau captured gold in the solo technical. The next day the tandem added the free event gold and Simoneau was tops in the solo free event. “It came as a complete surprise to be very honest,” Jacqueline Simoneau said by phone while in quarantine. “I went into this competition personally with no expectations. It’s been over a year since we’ve been out competing. The other countries have been training more than we have. I didn’t know what to expect result wise, swim wise, even protocol wise, so it was a pleasant surprise.”
The case of preparedness of all the competitors was also something that surprised Simoneau. “I had the opportunity to chat with a couple of the other competitors,” Simoneau said. “We discussed how the pandemic affected our training schedules. It seemed that we (Canada) were the country most affected in training. A lot of the other countries were able to adapt faster at opening training. We were out of the pool and gyms for three to four months.”
With less than 100 days to the Tokyo Games, the focus is on preparing for that meet. There are World Series events coming in May and June in Europe but, “With COVID and the situation there isn’t a certainty of those competitions, I can only take it a day at a time,” she said.
Having taken part in the event in Budapest was hugely important in the preparations for the Olympics. “It was 18 months or something of the sort that we haven’t competed in front of judges live,” she said. “It was crucial for us to get at least one in person competition before the Olympics. It’s one thing to be good at training but it’s a completely different ball game if you’re good at competing or not. Dealing with the pressure of what COVID protocols are in place and living in the bubble at this competition, I think it was a huge step in preparing for the Olympics.”
