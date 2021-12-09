Hunger pains opposition on the hardwood

Montreal native Luke Hunger helped lead Northfield Mount Hermon’s Boys Varsity Basketball team to big wins over IMG Academy and Mt. Zion Prep

The National Prep Showcase is an annual tournament held at New Haven’s Albertus Magnus college that features some of the most prominent and dominant teams in prep school basketball. None were more dominant or impressive than Northfield Mount Hermon.

Beaconsfield, Montreal native and Northwestern University commit Hunger led his Northfield Mount Hermon team with over 10 points and rebounds in both big victories against the highly touted IMG Academy and the scrappy Mt. Zion Prep team. Hunger’s teammate and fellow Northwestern commit Rowan Brumbaugh put up over 15 points, with five rebounds and five assists in both contests.

The marquee matchup of the tournament was Northfield Mount Hermon of Gill, Ma., against an IMG academy team, based in Bradenton Florida, that boasts seven division one NCAA commits and six players who are ranked nationally, including four players that are in the ESPN top 100 prospects. No team was remotely close to matching these numbers by the IMG ascenders.

Hunger was undeterred. He put up 23 points and 21 rebounds, leading Northfield to a 76 to 64 win, all the while looking wholly unbothered by IMG academy’s athleticism and talent. “We had a really good game plan coming in. We scouted them well. We just bringing our all and you know what the baseketball is gonna decide it all,” Hunger said. “The focus was on defense to shut down their athletes and shut down their offense. We really take pride in our offense and our execution. That was something that really stuck out. We played well, we played as a team.”

Hunger was getting baskets any way he wanted, posting up, shooting from the three point line, and creating his own shots off the dribble.

After the big win I spoke to Northwestern Coach Talor Battle. “Luke did exactly what we want,” Battle said. “We love him because he plays super hard and he’s really skilled. He’s got a motor that never stops. I think he’s going to be a very good piece for us going forward in the future so we’re super excited.”

The next day Northfield played Mt. Zion Prep, a scrappy team that likes to play up tempo and rely on their athleticism to beat teams. Though the game was close, finishing 72-72, Hunger’s 13 points, 10 rebounds and strong physical presence helped his team beat Mt. Zion and finish the tournament undefeated.

Luke Hunger was born and raised in Beaconsfield Montreal where he attended College-Saint-Anne in Lachine, and played intercity basketball with the Brookwood Elite basketball in Pierrefonds until his move to Northfield Mount Hermon before the beginning of tenth grade. In his summers, Hunger played for Brookwood Elite’s summer team every year since he was 13, until last summer where he competed with BABC due to the travel difficulties the Covid-19 pandemic brought.

Northfield Mount Hermon has now won five games and is undefeated on the season. Luke Hunger and the rest of his teammates will be looking to take the energy of these big tournament wins to close out the 2021 season. Northfield will be playing Canada’s Top Flight Academy, and London Basketball Academy on December fourth and fifth in Springfield Massachusetts.