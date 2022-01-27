Hughes ready for his new challenge as Habs’ GM

Last week newly minted general manager Kent Hughes met the media following his hiring as the Canadiens’ 18th GM. With the scene set at centre ice of the Bell Centre, Hughes, Geoff Molson, owner, president and CEO of Groupe CH and executive vice-president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton deftly handled the barrage of bilingual questions.
For Beaconsfield born Hughes moving from being a player agent to the general manager of the team of his youth has him excited and he feels well-prepared for his new role.“I would describe myself as a hockey junkie, I always have been,” Kent Hughes said. “I’ve worked in this sport, I’ve coached in this sport. I’ve coached without my own children as part of it and my wife will tell you that if I’m not coaching or working in hockey, I’m talking about hockey. For me, the public part of it is what it is; the excitement is the hockey piece.”
It was a conversation with his friend and current Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin that was instrumental in Hughes choosing to be Montreal’s GM. “He called me to discuss the decision and told me, “Kent, there’s the New York Yankees, there’s the Dallas Cowboys and there’s the Montreal Canadiens. You have no decision to make,” Hughes said.
Hughes will be working in tandem with Gorton to right the good ship Canadiens and set it on a successful path. “We have challenges, there’s no question,” he said. “The team’s not where we hoped it would be, or the Canadiens hoped it would be at this point in time. My opinion is some of that is circumstance, but there’s no question that there needs to be changes and I’ve got to get familiar with Jeff. We’re going to spend a lot of time together here over the next five to seven days and start to discuss what steps need to be taken.”
The new GM wants to get to know the players and would not venture what might be made in the way of upcoming moves by the club. That included coaching as well, “I certainly have beliefs about what a modern day coach should be or have in terms of qualities,” he said. “I’m anxious to speak to Dom (Ducharme) and learn more about him and ultimately we’ll see where things take us from that.”
As to his vision of the team, “In a perfect world we’d be an offensive-minded club,” he said. “I envision a team that plays fast, plays fast with the puck that’s a possession hockey team, but I also understand that you have to build a team around the players you have and that’ll be part of the process as we move ahead.”
Getting to that version of the Habs will utilize Hughes abilities as a negotiator, his grasp of advanced analytics and understanding how his players perform. “Of course I know what a player and an agent thinks and that will be an advantage for us,” he said. “But it’s more about my hockey side. I spent a lot of time scouting, working on hockey skills, and determining how we can help a player develop. If a player doesn’t perform, I want to understand why they’re not performing.”
The bottom line for Hughes is that “we’re going to create a modern organization that players want to be a part of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.