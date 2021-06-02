How Montreal cornered the market of Franco-talent and what ended it

Let’s dispel the myth that the Canadiens ever held the rights to Francophone players across the land back in the day, it never was true. What was in place back in the Original Six was sponsorship lists where teams would line-up amateur players from teams dotting the map. Montreal, through Frank Selke established a huge network. At one point, there was an army of players on numerous teams across the continent making them part of the Canadiens’ farm system. That talent pool Mr. Selke had assembled was larger than the remaining five NHL teams combined could muster.
When Clarence Campbell arrived as NHL president there were changes on his mind. One was to phase out the sponsorship system and to institute a draft system, which was introduced in 1963. Montreal stood to lose the most with the arrival of the new draft system since they had amassed such a network of talent. The NHL recognized that fact and granted the Canadiens the choice of either drafting in turn with other teams or selecting two French Canadian players of their choice before any other team had made a selection as a form of compensation. There was no dissention on Montreal being allowed this option by the other teams and it was granted.
While the option was available to the Habs, it was rarely used. Over the first five years of the entry draft Montreal never took advantage of their French Canadian option. The first time it was put into play was in 1968 when they picked goalie Michel Plasse and forward Roger Belisle. The Canadiens next used option in 1969 to select Rejean Houle and Marc Tardif before the other teams drafted in regular order and that was the final year for the French Canadian rule as it was voted out that season.
Montreal did continue to be a dominant force through quality trades and drafting smartly. That was in large part to the shrewd Sam “Pick Your Pocket” Pollock the Habs’ General Manager who over 14 years built teams that won nine Stanley Cups. His victims knew they were getting taken for a ride but still would go through with the deal. It was a time where the now 12 team NHL had fledgling franchises desperate for talent and Pollock knew a mark when he saw one.
The most famous example is how Pollock obtained the first overall pick in the 1971 NHL Entry Draft, the year in which Guy Lafleur was eligible. That selection was held by the California Golden Seals so he persuaded Seals owner Charlie Finley to trade the Seals’ pick and François Lacombe in return for Montreal’s first round pick and a 23-year-old rookie, Ernie Hicke.
Since the departure of Serge Savard in 2005, the Canadiens have been in a drive for 25 since the 1992-93 Stanley Cup won on Savard’s watch. During Savard’s tenure he was responsible for two cup victories in three appearances.
Teams are built through the draft, shrewd trades and quality free-agent signings and then a salary cap was added in 2005 to make matters more difficult in balancing that trio of factors. Montreal has struggled with that formula since the 24th Stanley Cup win. GM’s Réjean Houle, André Savard, Bob Gainey, Pierre Gauthier and Marc Bergevin have not seen a 25th banner raised to the rafters of the Bell Centre. There have been 16 playoff appearances and four division titles in the past 26 years. Bergevin has had the most success as his teams have made six post-season appearances and has three division titles.
Assembling a cup winning roster is a daunting task but one factor that doesn’t enter into the mix is the language a player speaks during a post-game media scrum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.