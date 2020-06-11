Last week Tom Renney, chief executive officer, and Scott Smith, president and chief operating officer, for Hockey Canada issued a statement on the return-to-hockey process in Canada. “On March 12, the decision was made to cancel all Hockey Canada-sanctioned activities across the country,” the statement read. “This was a difficult decision, but one made to maintain the health and safety of all participants and the general public amid growing concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.” There are no Hockey Canada sanctioned activities ongoing and the governing body knows that it isn’t time yet to return to the ice across the nation.
Following consultations and discussions with the HC board of directors, chief medical officer, the 13 member federations and health authorities across the country, a decision was taken on how to proceed. The decision that was arrived at was that the best approach for a return to hockey in Canada was to allow each member the opportunity to work with authorities in their respective regions to determine when it would be safe to return to the ice in. The expectation is that the timing of each member’s return to hockey will be different as that return will be based on the advice of their government and public health authority. At press time only rinks in British Columbia and Manitoba had the clearance to open.
By permitting their members the opportunity to decide on an appropriate return-to-hockey timeline, it will allow them to work directly with public health authorities to determine when it is safe to return. That in turn will allow for the implementation of specific safety measures and rules within their associations and leagues.
Hockey Canada knows the game will look quite different, and the return will happen at different speeds and at different times across the country. “Be assured, we continue to work on our multi-faceted return-to-hockey plan that includes health and safety regulations, communications and seasonal structure,” read the statement. “ As with so many people across the country, we look forward to returning to the game when it is safe to do so, and we will support our 13 Members as we continue to work towards getting back on the ice.”
For more information on the Return to Hockey plan, go to HockeyCanada.ca/returntohockey.
