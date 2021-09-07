Cote St Luc Minor Hockey is about to hit the ice for the first time in over a year. Check out their "Hockey's Back" video.
If your league wants to share a video send it to us and we will publish it on our website
Sun and clouds mixed. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 23°C. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 16°C. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 7, 2021 @ 1:18 pm
Cote St Luc Minor Hockey is about to hit the ice for the first time in over a year. Check out their "Hockey's Back" video.
If your league wants to share a video send it to us and we will publish it on our website
Sign up for The Suburban e-Mail lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.