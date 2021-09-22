Familiar sounds are emanating from arenas around the province. The sound of skate blades cutting into the ice, the contact of stick to puck and happy, noisy voices as minor hockey players return to their sport of hockey with the promise of a season. “No doubt the pandemic has had an impact on everyone’s mental health,” Hockey West Island president Mike Vallee said. “Strictly as a parent having sports as a diversion, it’s great to have the kids back on the ice. It’s a huge plus to be out there and hopefully stay out there and not get shut down again.”
Groups of 25 players can take to the ice, which is great for pre-season camps and tryouts and when it comes to games the increased number allows for regular five-on-five hockey. That stems from the fact that there are six players per side on the ice at a time while the balance of the roster is on the bench.
“There have been a lot of positives,” Vallee said. “If you look at the news it’s easy to take out some of the negatives. The magic number of 25 definitely helped our scheduler to get things going.”
While the restrictions have eased up to allow for more players on the ice, associations have other issues to deal with like social distancing and the vaccine passport for players 13 and up. Dealing with the regulations set forth by each municipality a team might visit once games begin. “It’s almost like every silver lining has a little bit of extra work to it, like dressing room availability,” he said. “We can hear from Hockey Canada, Hockey Quebec, Lac St. Louis but at the end of the day we’re following the mandates of the cities.”
Pointe Claire’s Bob Birnie arena for example will verify everyone 13 and up to make certain they are double vaxxed and another point is that one parent can accompany a player to the rink. “I’ve pretty much been there since the start of camps and tryouts,” he said. “It’s gone off pretty much without a hitch. One thing that’s helped our volunteers on the front line is that the pandemic has been going on long enough that we can literally point to the headlines and say that we are doing our best.”
The timeline to the start of the season is only a tad late with double letter hockey slated to open on October 2, single letter games get underway October 16 and the novice programs launch on December 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.