Hockey Quebec Board of Directors’ decision in regards to Hockey Canada

Hockey Quebec remains concerned about the ongoing situation at Hockey Canada and, following a meeting of its Board of Directors, held last night Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the directors adopted the following resolution:
1. Understanding that we do not have confidence in the ability of Hockey Canada (the Federation) to act effectively to change the culture of hockey with the structure in place; 2. Understanding that we consider that any sum coming from the contributions of our members, in addition to the costs of the insurance policy, should be used to improve services and programs for them; 3. Understanding that we do not adhere to the Action Plan as a whole – after having received confirmation that this plan was designed internally and in collaboration with the firm Navigator. We are troubled that no experts or organizations working in education, awareness and prevention of sexual violence, abuse, bullying and discrimination were consulted or contributed to the content of the plan; 4. Understanding that we believe that an external respect and integrity advisory committee, made up of experts or specialists working in education, awareness and prevention of sexual violence, abuse, intimidation, and discrimination should have been put in place this summer to support Hockey Canada in its approach. 5. Understanding that we are still awaiting the composition and mandate of the Special Committee for the implementation of the action plan. 6. Understanding that we await with great interest Justice Cromwell's final report on the governance of Hockey Canada in connection with the nomination of the next eligible candidates for the positions of directors during the next election of the Board of Directors. Hockey Quebec remains committed to providing a positive, safe, and accessible environment, with programs focused on learning and fun for all Quebec hockey players. Our actions are guided by the values of integrity and respect that we cherish and by the passion that inhabits us. Hockey Québec : 1. We are asking Hockey Canada to review its decisions-making process and to add an external advisory committee. 2. Hockey Quebec will put its members' contribution funds in trust; Hockey Quebec will suspend the transfer of the $3, sum in addition to the insurance costs, and asks Hockey Canada for a detailed financial rendering of the use of all the sums that Hockey Quebec would transfer to Hockey Canada. 3. Hockey Quebec is working to identify different options to insure our members outside of the Hockey Canada insurance policy framework. 4. Hockey Quebec collaborates with various organizations including Sport’Aide and the RESPECT Group for the deployment of initiatives in terms of respect and integrity in hockey in Quebec 5. Hockey Quebec continues to raise awareness among its regions and members about the Quebec Sport Integrity Policy and the Complaints Officer mechanism accessible to all members. 6. Hockey Québec is continuing its analysis of its governance and organizational structure with BNP Performance Philanthropique. We all have a role to play for the well-being of our sport, our players, as well as everyone involved in the hockey ecosystem. We should make hockey more, but we should also make it better. Our sport should be more than about the game
