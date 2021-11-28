Hockey Management Changes within the Montreal Canadiens Organization

MONTREAL - Geoff Molson, Owner, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Club de hockey Canadien, has announced that Marc Bergevin, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Trevor Timmins, Assistant General Manager, as well as Paul Wilson, Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications, have been relieved of their respective functions, effective immediately.
A process to recruit, as soon as possible, the team's next General Manager is under way. While the next General Manager will bring significant hockey expertise to the organization, an additional criterion of that person's role will be to communicate with fans in both French and English.
To assure the continuity of the day-to-day hockey operations during this process, Mr. Molson has retained the services of Jeff Gorton, who will serve as Executive Vice President, Hockey Operations.
"On behalf of myself and the organization, I wish to thank Marc Bergevin, Trevor Timmins, and Paul Wilson for their passion and engagement towards our Club over the last years. Their relentless work allowed our fans to experience many memorable moments, including last summer's playoff run that culminated with the Stanley Cup Final. We wish them all the success they deserve in the pursuit of their careers. I think, however, that the time has come for a leadership change within our hockey operations department that will bring a new vision and should allow our fans and partners to continue cheering for a championship team," said Geoff Molson.
Mr. Molson will address the media at a press conference on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the Bell Sports
