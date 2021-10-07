Hockey Laval’s Nicolas Kakouras enjoying playing for Montreal Est Rangers

Hockey Laval product Nicolas Kakouras is in his third season with the Montreal Est Rangers of the Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League (QJAAAHL), offering the soon to be 19 year-old the chance to continue competing in a sport he loves at a high level of play. “Laval has been where I have played most of my hockey from a young age,” Nicolas Kakouras said. “All the lessons learned there throughout the years have nurtured me as a person and on the ice.”
While it is technically his third season with the Rangers, last year was a pandemic washout and Kakouras is thrilled to be back playing games. “We were really excited when we got the news that we were going back to normal hockey,” Kakouras said. “We’re just enjoying the opportunity we have right now to be playing normal hockey.”
The Rangers are off to a good start as they sit in second place in the West Division where they are battling to make up ground on first place Collège Français de Longueuil. “I’m pleased with both my effort and the team’s effort,” he said. “I’ve been pretty impressed with the way that we’re playing and our goal is to keep getting better and better.”
Kakouras describes himself as a two-way defenceman who likes to be involved in all aspects of the flow of play. “I have offensive instincts and like to help out my forwards,” he said. “I also play with defensive consciousness, knowing when to pull back and protect my zone.”
Along with his playing duties, Kakouras is also sporting the captain’s “C” on his sweater this season. “For me it’s a question of pride,” he said. “I try to lead by example on the ice, off ice and in the room. I really want to work with the younger guys to be leaders because it will be them leading in the future.”
Getting to be part of the Rangers and play in the QJAAAHL as it allows Kakouras to play at a high level, attend school and weigh his future hockey options. “I cherish the opportunity to play in a league that is close to home and Competitive,” he said. “There are also future advancement opportunities like university or Europe for example. I really enjoy (playing in) the league.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.