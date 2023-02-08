Hockey Day in Cote St. Luc delivers fun and funds with successful event

Hockey culture and community spirit is thriving in the Cote St. Luc and Montreal West Hampstead Hockey Associations as witnessed in the success of last weekend’s Hockey Day in Côte Saint-Luc sponsored by TCS Totals Customs Services at the Samuel Moskovitch Arena. When all was said and done over 1,000 people were on hand at some point of the events from Saturday evening through a very busy Sunday. “It’s a community driven event,” CSLMH President Matthew Cutler said. “Everybody helping out, everybody pushing in the right direction. We’re already planning on next year’s event and how to make it bigger and better.”

The teamwork also incorporated the contribution of numerous community minded businesses. The friendly rivalry series will see the overall winning association claim the Rosenthal Cup thanks to the involvement of {span}Rosenthal Life Group{/span}. The CSLMH Hall of Fame was presented thanks to KMPG. TD Clearview Family Wealth is hosting the Avalanche Kidz Hockey games and HB Connections was the presenter of Saturday night’s Maccabiah match-up. “We went to them and shared our vision of what we were attempting to do,” Cutler said. “They came back and were very happy to support us in what we were striving to do.”

Special games, friendly rival games between the two associations and funds raised for Hockey 4 Youth and the Avalanche Kidz Hockey programs plus the launch of the Cote St. Luc Minor Hockey Association Hall of Fame enthralled all in attendance.

Saturday night’s open public skate was a great launch and provided for those on hand to take in a very important game. Members of the Masters Maccabiah hockey team that won gold last summer in Israel and coaches from the CSLMH program faced-off against the JCC Montreal U18 that will compete in the 2023 games. On that U 18 squad were six players from Cote St. Luc.

For 16 year-old Cedric Bettan that game was an opportunity to play once again on the ice where he started. “It’s really nice to be back where it all started,” Cedric Bettan said. “It was an important part of my childhood that started it all.”

That start has led Bettan to patrolling the blue line for the U17 AAA Lac St. Louis Lions and the opportunity to be a member of the U18 Maccabiah squad. He feels the importance of the game that evening was to play in front of all the young players watching. “It was a really good opportunity,” Bettan said. “I already help the U7 teams when I can. So if we can encourage players to get better, that’s special.

Sunday’s full slate of games saw spectators take in some special matches. The Avalanche Kidz Hockey program showcased what they do for children in their program. The first all-girls’ hockey team in CSLMH took on their Westmount Wings counterparts to show that girls got game. A girls’ hockey clinic and the moms’ game illustrated that female hockey is growing. The Sunday afternoon highpoint was when the Cote St. Luc Minor Hockey paid tribute to their roots with the induction of eight pioneers into the inaugural class of the CSLMH Hall of Fame.

That inaugural class was Ricky Steinberg, Harold Cammy, the Waisgrus family Solly Levine (posthumously), Morty Randolph (posthumously), Joe Raie (posthumously), and Larry and Morrie Tobin were recognized for the parts they played in developing the Côte Saint-Luc program. See next week’s Suburban for more on their contributions.