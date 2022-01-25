The official announcement of Canada’s men’s Olympic hockey team was made Tuesday morning but thanks to the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) fans got a premature peek late Monday. The IIHF Tweeted then deleted the 25 man roster but the horses were out of the stable and the debate as to how the team would fare could commence.

The squad features three goaltenders, eight defence and 14 forwards plus another six players were nominated as reserves. The roster features youth and experience with players from the AHL, KHL and NCAA university programs.

The 25 athletes were selected by general manager Shane Doan, assistant general manager and senior vice-president of hockey operations Scott Salmond, and director of player personnel Blair Mackasey. Head coach Claude Julien and assistant coaches Nolan Baumgartner, Jeremy Colliton and Tyler Dietrich, as well as Tom Renney chief executive officer of Hockey Canada and Scott Smith president and chief operating officer of Hockey Canada, also provided input. “The management group and coaching staff has worked diligently to evaluate and select players that we believe will give us the best chance to win a gold medal, and we are thrilled to announce the 25 players that will wear the Maple Leaf in Beijing,” said Doan. “It truly is a special honour to be able to represent your country at the Olympics. We know this group of athletes and staff will embrace the opportunity and make all Canadians proud.”

Local hockey fans have plenty to cheer about as a trio of former Lac St. Louis Lions will be sporting the Maple Leaf in Beijing. Goalie Devon Levi of the NCAA Northeastern Huskies and defensemen Jason Demers and Mark Barberio both with AK Bars Kazan of the KHL were tapped to be Olympians.

The roster has four players with Olympic experience; Eric Staal previously won gold with Team Canada at the Vancouver Games while Maxim Noreau, Eric O’Dell and Mat Robinson were part of the bronze medal-winning team four years ago in PyeongChang.

Staal will be looked to as the team leader and is the oldest player on the roster he had been playing in Iowa with the AHL’s Wild ultimately looking to make it back to the NHL when this opportunity came calling. “I have so many fond memories of competing at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver and winning a gold medal on home ice, and I am honoured to once again be nominated for the 2022 Games in Beijing,” Eric Staal said. “The Olympics are the pinnacle of sport, and I know our entire team is grateful for the opportunity to compete for a gold medal in Beijing and be a part of Team Canada.”

Head coach Julien put the players through their first workout of eight-day training camp in Davos, Switzerland and liked what he saw as he explains what fans can expect to see as the style of play of Team Canada. “We always talk about playing the Canadian way,” Claude Julien said. “We’re a proud country about the way we play the game. We’re an aggressive team and aggressive means our forecheck is aggressive, we want that puck back. We’re very aggressive on our transition game, we want to move quick. We like to play fast and we like to be in your face kind of thing.”

Team Canada’s first preliminary round match against Germany will take place February 10.

Team Canada Men’s Hockey Players at Beijing 2022:

Goaltenders:

Devon Levi (Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC)

Edward Pasquale (Toronto, ON)

Matt Tomkins (Sherwood Park, AB)

Defence:

Mark Barberio (Montréal, QC)

Jason Demers (Dorval, QC)

Brandon Gormley (Murray River, PEI)

Alex Grant (Antigonish, NS)

Maxim Noreau (Montréal, QC)

Owen Power (Mississauga, ON)

Mat Robinson (Calgary, AB)

Tyler Wotherspoon (Burnaby, BC)

Forwards:

Daniel Carr (Leduc, AB)

Adam Cracknell (Prince Albert, SK)

David Desharnais (Laurier-Station, QC)

Landon Ferraro (Vancouver, BC)

Josh Ho-Sang (Thornhill, ON)

Corban Knight (Oliver, BC)

Jack McBain (Toronto, ON)

Mason McTavish (Carp, ON)

Eric O’Dell (Ottawa, ON)

Eric Staal (Thunder Bay, ON)

Ben Street (Coquitlam, BC)

Adam Tambellini (Edmonton, AB)

Jordan Weal (North Vancouver, BC)

Daniel Winnik (Toronto, ON)