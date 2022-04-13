Hockey 4 Youth to benefit from season-ending celebration

The Cote St. Luc Minor Hockey Association and the Montreal West-Hampstead Hockey Association are putting the exclamation point on the 2021-2022 season with Hockey Day in Cote St. Luc on Sunday, April 24. The daylong celebration will not only give the players one more time on the ice, the event will be raising funds for the important work done by the Hockey 4 Youth program. “I’m really happy to have Matthew (Cutler, president of CSL Minor Hockey) involved,” Moezine Hasham, executive director and founder of Hockey 4 Youth said. “His heart is in the right place and to have the other minor hockey organization (Mo West Hampstead) also select us as their charity champion speaks volumes as to what the minor hockey community is all about and that is to support each other.”
Teams from U7 to U18 will face-off as well as special game featuring hockey moms, the action will run from 8:00 am until 10:00 pm at the Samuel Moskovitch Arena.
Hockey 4 Youth was launched in Toronto in 2015 and expanded to Montreal in 2018 when the program debuted with JFK High School. With the support of the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation this past year saw Ecole Henri Bourassa offer Hockey 4 Youth where the focus was on girls playing the game. Hockey 4 Youth has a mission to increase social inclusion for new Canadian (newcomer) & high-priority youth through their free hockey and off-ice life skills using the T.E.A.C.H. program. “From data we’ve collected we know that 80 percent of our kids feel more socially included,” Hasham said. “We know that 94 percent of them feel better about their emotional, physical and mental health. Also 89 percent feel they have built trusting relationships with our staff, volunteers, their coaches and teachers. We know we’re laying the groundwork for them to feel more comfortable I their new country.”
The T.E.A.C.H. program utilizes technology, entrepreneurship, arts, community giving and healthy active living aspects for the betterment of the youths they mentor.
Donations and fundraising are an important part of keeping the program humming along so this initial Hockey Day in Cote St. Luc to benefit Hockey 4 Youth was gladly welcomed by Hasham. “I think what’s important when you have the minor hockey community being supportive of what we are doing shows that the hockey community cares,” he said. “Kids in minor hockey really understand it’s truly a privilege to play because it is so expensive.”
There are two ways to donate to the cause one is right on the organizations website at www.hockey4youth.org. The other is go to www.canadahelps.org and search Hockey4 Youth.
