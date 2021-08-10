Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 32°C. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 22°C. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.