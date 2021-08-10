MONTRÉAL,(August 10, 2021) - Hennessy, the world’s best-selling cognac, celebrates their global partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) via an inaugural event that marks their first collaboration in Canada. As the Official Spirit of the NBA, Hennessy shares the league’s core values of integrity, teamwork, and innovation to inspire and unite communities. For more than 250 years, Hennessy has celebrated those who embody the "Never Stop. Never Settle" ethos that is personified by the players’ unwavering commitment to drive culture forward. Bringing the spirit of the NBA to the Montreal community, the unique installation titled Hidden Court will fuse the colour and energy of visual arts to one of the city’s emblematic basketball courts, further reinforcing Hennessy’s artistic heritage. “As a fervent arts supporter, Hennessy is proud to bring the community together for this meaningful project,” said Alexis De Calonne, managing director of Moët Hennessy Canada. “As we emerge from difficult times, we often look to our artists for inspiration and reflection, and Hidden Court will not fall short of thrilling visitors”. Hidden Court will be transformed through the vision and artistry of renowned local illustrator and artist Francorama. Located in the heart of Montreal’s Little Italy at Parc Soeur-Madeleine-Gagnon, Hidden Court is presented in association with MURAL Festival. “The NBA is pleased to support this special initiative in Montreal with our global spirits partner, Hennessy,” said Leah MacNab, NBA Canada Managing Director. “Hidden Court celebrates the spirit of basketball with an artistic expression designed to bring joy to the community and to fuel passion for the game.” Hennessy will further demonstrate the value of artistic contributions in everyday life by making a $10,000 donation to L'Artothèque. Personally selected by Francorama, the association is dedicated to the visual arts, and offers a library of works that can be rented. An active member of the community, L’Artothèque also offers diverse exhibitions and creative workshops for various audiences. “I wanted to challenge the size, scope and utilitarian quality of this space,” said Francorama.“My work on this canvas is a reflection of a place where people realize their dreams and where champions are born every day. This court’s dual function also rewards the imagination and intuition of the spectator.” The Hidden Court opened to the public on Tuesday August 10 and will be maintained by Hennessy Canada over the course of the next two years.
