Having Montreal in the CEBL was a slam dunk decision

Professional basketball is returning to Montreal and to the venerable Verdun Auditorium as the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Wednesday that the Montreal Alliance is being added as its ninth franchise and will begin play in May of 2022.

“Montreal has evolved into one of the strongest regions for basketball in the country, and we are very excited to

fuel that growth by bringing a pro franchise to the city,” said Mike Morreale, Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the CEBL. “The refurbished historic Verdun Auditorium is an ideal setting for our fan-friendly entertainment experience. Montreal sports fans will see the best pro basketball in Canada outside of the NBA competing in one of the top FIBA leagues in the world.”

The name Alliance serves in reference to alliance of the numerous municipalities and communities. The wolf’s head logo, which also incorporates a Fleur de Lys in its design, also reflects the club’s name as the wolf is familiar in Quebec. The characteristics of a wolf pack are an alliance for the good of all members of the pack.

The CEBL is entering its fourth season, having launched in 2019 with teams in Edmonton, Hamilton, Guelph, Abbotsford, Saskatoon and St. Catherines. Ottawa signed on in 2020 with Scarborough joining Montreal in the most recent league expansion.

Montreal becomes the largest market for the league and has been a sought after franchise but the CEBL took their time to come up with the right combination of numerous factors. Helping the process along the way was Mark Weightman, who works as a special consultant to the league. Weightman brought his experience in finding and leasing the right facility to the table. “One of the key elements needed for success for a sports franchise is the lease,” Mark Weightman said. “You have to have the right venue with the right partner with properly aligned objectives and cost structure. That’s what they (the Alliance) has here with the Verdun. I’ve been fortunate enough to be involved in that with a lot of other clubs. I think that’s where I was able to contribute.”

Commissioner Morreale feels that Weightman’s input was crucial to the CEBL getting the Montreal franchise in place. “That was probably the single best most defining moment for us,” Morreale said. “Having Mark on the ground really helped (us to) navigate. He helped me to understand the market more deeply than I thought I did.”

Alliance is led by veteran Montreal sports executive Annie Larouche, who becomes Vice President, Operations after serving as Director, Montreal Operations for the CEBL Office since February. Larouche will report to Josh Knoester, Vice President, Operations for the CEBL under the league’s single entity ownership model. A native of Montreal, Larouche served for 25 years with the Montreal Alouettes as Executive Director of the Alouettes Foundation and Director of Community Relations, Cheerleading Team and Alumni Association. She also served key roles in public and community relations, communications, and marketing. “It’s one step at a time and this was a huge one,” Annie Larouche said. “I’m really happy and proud and now we can start the next steps. This (Verdun Auditorium) is an awesome facility and basketball is all about entertainment and atmosphere. Here we’re close to the court so it’s going to be fun.”

For basketball fans unfamiliar with the FIBA style, high quality level of play, Weightman notes

that taking in an Alliance game is a must. “I went to see a couple of games and I was just blown away,” Weightman said. “It’s not just the talent, it’s the show, it’s entertaining and the players are approachable. Anybody who hasn’t been to see a pro basketball game, it’s a heck of a show and it’s pure entertainment. This league does a great job of that, they’re very innovative.

With the team now officially launched next up will be the introduction of the General Manager and from there the coaching staff and then the players who will hit the hardwood of the Verdun Auditorium come May 22.

To find out more about the club go to www.alliancemontreal.ca.