Harry Hus recipient of prestigious officiating award from Basketball Quebec

Harry Hus, a McGill University graduate who officiated for six decades including 40 years at the university level, has received the Prix Gilles Brière from the Comité provincial d’arbitrage (CPA) of Basketball Quebec, for the 2021-22 season. The award is presented for long-term contribution and development of officiating in the province.
A product of Baron Byng high school, he received a commerce degree from Loyola College in 1964 and a teaching diploma from McGill in 1968. That led to a successful coaching career in soccer, winning eight conference banners and a pair of national championships. He won eight conference coach-of-the-year awards and was inducted as a builder to the Concordia Sports Hall of Fame in 1997.
A Russian-born resident of Montreal West, who still operates his own sporting goods company, Hus retired from coaching in 1983 to focus on officiating. He worked all levels as a basketball referee, including pre-Olympic tournaments in Montreal (1976) and Puerto Rico (1980), as well as tourneys in Thailand (1975), Brazil (1976), Wales (1978), China (1981), the FISU Games in Edmonton (1983), Japan (1986), Ecuador (1997) and multiple Maccabiah Games in Israel. He was also pegged to work the 1980 Moscow Olympics, an assignment that was canceled due to a boycott.
Hus was the inaugural recipient of the Canadian Basketball Officials Association Individual Achievement Award (1987), the Basketball Quebec Official of the Year Award (1984 and 1987), the RSEQ University Official of the Year Award (1991) and the Ted Early Memorial Award (1998), which is considered the top honour for officials in Canada. Inducted to the YMHA Sports Hall of Fame in 2001, he received a Montreal Community Cares Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011. Later this fall, the Montreal Metropolitan Referees Basketball Association will present the inaugural Harry Hus Referee of the Year Award.
During his undergraduate years, Hus was a guard on the Loyola varsity basketball team that won the Ottawa-St. Lawrence Athletics Association championship. He later coached the Loyola men’s soccer program to a CIAU championship in 1973 and then guided Concordia to a national soccer title in 1976. His basketball team and both soccer squads were also inducted to the Concordia Sports Hall of Fame.
