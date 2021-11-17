Harris’ veteran touch a tonic for the Alouettes

When Vernon Adams Jr. went down to a long shoulder injury Alouettes’ GM Danny Maciocia looked to bolster the QB pool heading down the home stretch of the 2021 CFL season. Montreal got that needed hand in the backfield via the trade route that brought nine year veteran Trevor Harris into the Alouettes camp from the Edmonton Elks. “The guys in the locker room and the coaches have done a tremendous job welcoming me with open arms,” Trevor Harris said. “I’m really thankful and feel God has put me here for a reason. I’m excited to be here.”
Harris has also now had the opportunity to enjoy the support of the Alouettes’ faithful at Percival Molson Stadium, as opposed to being a member of the opposition. “The fans have been awesome,” Harris said. “They did a great job for us against Saskatchewan and these last two games they will be loud and proud. They made it difficult for us (Edmonton) in the 2019 East semi-final. I’m glad we have football cooking again in Montreal. It’s really good for the league to have that. I hope we can keep it going and have a playoff run.”
In his first three games Harris has hit 44 times in 65 attempts logged 444 yards and six touchdowns, three in last Saturday’s 28-14 win over the Blue Bombers in very sloppy conditions. Harris attributes his success to his running backs and receiving corps fitting in nicely with his style of play. “They complement each other really well,” he said. “They’re so unselfish and they’re constantly looking at ways of making themselves better, which is very admirable. I’m so excited to be working with them and watching Will (Stanback). I’m so excited to be working with them.”
The 35 year-old veteran has been playing younger than his true age and has shown. “I’m truly having fun playing football,” he said. “One of my family called me to tell me he could see the joy I’m playing with here. I’m not fully up to speed on the offence, my timing and my footwork but I’m getting close. I take good care of my body to make sure I’m available for the team.”
Getting up to speed has been helped by having a head coach like Khari Jones, who played the position. “He’s been really impressive,” he said. “His demeanor, the way he goes about things, the way he prepares and the way he calls games is very quarterback friendly. I’m excited to learn more from Coach Jones.”
Harris is focused on this campaign and even playing strong as he is, continuing in the game is something he takes, “one year at a time,” he said. “I listen to the spirit and do what the spirit wants me to do, we’ll just go from there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.