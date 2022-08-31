Harris and the Alouettes primed for what lies ahead

They call quarterbacks field generals for a reason as they are the leaders of their team. The Montreal Alouettes field general Trevor Harris has definitely been leading his team as they build momentum and are enjoying a modest two game win streak.
Harris’ performance in the 29-28 win over Hamilton earned him CFL Top Performer honours, his second this season with the other coming Week 7. I’ve always felt it should be a team award,” Trevor Harris said. “The boys up front were protecting and giving me the time to work, the receivers made the plays. That’s why it should be team recognition but I am thankful and grateful for that (award).”
What got the Alouettes rolling was beating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, handing them their first loss of the season and doing it in their house. “Those are cool things but the biggest thing for us was as a team we were able to overcome adversity no matter what the situation is,” Harris said. “I think that (win) helped us from a mental and emotional standpoint. We were playing the best team in the league, on the road in a hostile environment on a nine game winning streak. We had struggled during the season and we were able to win. I think that got us past a mental block.”
Following the win over the Tiger Cats the Alouettes went on a bye week, which presents two aspects. The first being an opportunity for players to heal up those bumps and bruises that much more the second being as a team building momentum there’s that feeling it would be nice to right back into game play. “It (the break) gives us a chance to get our bodies feeling right,” he said. “It is what it is and we’ll go to practice this week and get ready to take on Ottawa.”
It will be Friday night lights this coming Friday as the Alouettes return to play as they take on the Ottawa RedBlacks. This will be the first of eight remaining games with five at home and six against East Division rivals. “We’ll take it one game at a time,” he said. “I think this team is capable of much more. I think we’ve still got a ways to go but we’ve got a group of men committed to that process. We feel good about the men we have in that room and the trajectory we’re on.”
