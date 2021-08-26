Hardwood over asphalt equals a return to summer basketball action

Last summer marked the first time in 16 summers that Ariel Kincler could not run a summer basketball program for his AK-REC summer league due to the pandemic. Kincler was determined to make sure that there would be a league for this summer. Thanks to a partnership with Dynasty Sports Institute and the community-minded participation of Carbonleo, the developers of the Royalmount project on Decarie, 40 teams worth of youth to adult players were able to play their sport of choice. “The players were ecstatic,” Ariel Kincler said. “They had been able to do some training over the pandemic but there were no games. They were so glad to be back on the court.”
To accomplish this Kincler had to think outside the box and for the first time make the league an outside one. Carbonleo stepped up and offered the use of their parking lot for free to allow AK-REC and Dynasty Sports Institute to install the court and run their programs. “Our Carbonleo Royalmount project is part of the community,” Dominic Gilbert vice-president operations for Carbonleo said. “We are part of Ville Mont Royal and Montreal and there are families, kids and adults and there are sports. When AK-REC and Dynasty Sports called and asked to install the court I said yes we have a parking lot, we had drive-in movies there last year so we could have a (basketball) court there. We were pleased and proud to be able to allow kids and adults the experience and opportunity to play their sport, especially after not having access to that for more than a year.”
While there is plenty of summertime basketball played on asphalt surfaces, Kincler did not want to go that route. He partnered up with Alexandre Victor the force behind Dynasty Sports Institute and purchased a court made of plasticized tiles that could be affixed to the asphalt surface.
Dynasty sees to the weekday daytime use of the court while the AK-REC summer league keeps the court busy evenings and weekends. Carbonleo made certain the lights stayed on and, “I added some more lighting so that the players could better see the ball,” Gilbert said.
The court has allowed the league to operate but also allowed the employees of Carbonleo the chance to take to the court. “We did maybe a couple of times,” Gilbert said. “We played 21 and it was good for the mind and body and for team building.”
It has been a lot of hard work as weather conditions of rain wind and blistering heat come into play, Sundays were set aside to make-up rained out games but it has been all worth it. “It has been important to get the kids in particular active,” Kincler said. “It keeps them busy and makes for less screen time when they are playing.
Once the season concludes, the court will be removed as the Royalmount project moves forward. That leaves Kincler and Victor with a next conundrum. “I would love to find a place for the court to be used,” Kincler said. “Even selling it is a possibility but it has been great having the court this summer because it allowed so many to enjoy playing basketball compared to last year when there was nothing.”
