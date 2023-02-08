Dollard’s Hannah Stopnicki continues to leave her competitors in her wake as she proved twice golden in high profile trick water skiing events. Her first gold medal performance came at IWWF Pan American Water Ski competition in Santiago, Chile. The 16 year-old Stopnicki was also part of the U17 Canadian team that took the gold at that event. Then it was back to Chile in January where she stood on top of the podium at the Junior World Championships.
It was at the Pan Ams where she competed on an injured hip and still pulled out the victory. That took determination as the tension of the water and pounding the body takes over the course of two 20 second routine passes is brutal. She was away from training for three weeks then did super short sets to prepare for the Pan Ams. “I have an overuse injury,” Hannah Stopnicki said. “A partially dislocated hip, some jamming in my back and strained ligaments, all that not so fun stuff.”
Through lots of physio and rehabbing and just plain grit and determination Stopnicki earned the top spot on the podium. “All athletes say when you have a big win it’s huge,” Stopnicki said. “When you have to go through a lot to overcome something standing in your way it’s extra rewarding.”
The West Island College student balances her training and her studies to excel at both disciplines. That takes coordination and teamwork as she does courses remotely when training in Flori da or competing somewhere around the globe. “They’ve been really, really helpful,” she said. “My administrators, my teachers, everybody has been so supportive in me being able to be at the top of my education and the best in my sport.”
Stopnicki is headed back to Florida following a short break to prepare for upcoming competitions. Thanks to her success she has already qualified for Junior Masters at the end of May in Georgia and she has a spot in the Elite World Championships. Between those two events she will compete as a 16 year-old in the U21 World Championships in Mexico. “I’ve always been skiing up a little, which is fun,” she said. “At that point you’re not going to be the best because the other competitors have more experience. What you do get to do is to push yourself and see where you can be in a few years.”
To prepare for the upcoming competitions Stopnicki will be working on landing two flips and more importantly making more time in her 20 second session to add more tricks to the routine. “That 20 second cut, I want to push it,” she said. “I gained a few seconds between the Pan Ams and the Junior Worlds and got a couple of extra tricks in time. Before the Masters I want to get a couple of more tricks in before the end of the run. That should get me an extra few hundred points which will be a big help.”
