Hampstead’s Allan Kohl makes 76 years equal 76 km

Hampstead resident Allan Kohl, president of Kom International, set out this summer to swim 76 km to celebrate his 76th birthday. Kohl swims 1 km every morning in the outdoor Hampstead pool come rain or come shine. Last Wednesday he completed his personal challenge as he swam the final kilometer. Kohl did it in excellent fashion as he covered the 40 lengths in record time, clocking under 25 minutes. To commemorate the accomplishment Hampstead pool presented the swimming Septuagenarian with a trophy. A mechanical engineer, Kohl kept meticulous records charting his path to 76 kilometers. By August 23 Kohl logged 1485 laps for 74.25 Km using 22,275 strokes(give or take) during 35.3 hours in the pool.
