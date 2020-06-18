Hall-elujah Youppi! Inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame

Two sport mascot star Youppi! was inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame this past Sunday in a virtual ceremony. The present Montreal Canadiens’ mascot and the former Expos’ mascot becomes the first two-sport mascot and the first Canadian mascot to be enshrined in the Mascot Hall of Fame based in Whiting, Indiana. The popular mascot earned his pass to the hall following a lengthy voting process last October that included two rounds of voting with the public, hall members and its executive committee taking part. Youppi! was joined by the MLB’s Baltimore Orioles’ Oriole Bird, Boomer of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers and the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts’ Blue as inductees. Not even a touch of notoriety could hold Youppi! back. The incident was back in August of 1989 when LA Dodger manager Tommy Lasorda had the umpire eject Youppi! from the game, making that the first time a mascot had been tossed. Youppi! along with the Phillie Phanatic and the San Diego Chicken are unofficial inductees in the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, the only three mascots to achieve that recognition.
Youppi! was born out of Acme Mascots after being commissioned by Expos vice-president Roger D. Landry. Originally leased by the team in 1979, the mascot was eventually purchased by the Expos and entertained young and old alike until they moved to Washington, D.C., after the 2004 season. Youppi! was designed by Bonnie Erickson, formerly a designer for Jim Henson, and the creator of Miss Piggy, Statler & Waldorf and other Muppet characters. The year following the Expos departure to Washington, the free-agent mascot signed a contract with the Habs in 2005. The furry orange fan favorite is not only a fixture at the Bell Centre but also at numerous community events. When asked to comment on the accomplishment of being admitted to the Mascot Hall of Fame Youppi! said, “ ,“ before speeding off on his quad cycle.
